Young man reported missing could be in Derbyshire

A young man reported missing and who has not been seen for more than two weeks could be in Derbyshire, police say.

Minod Monger, 23 ,was last seen when he left his home on Remington Avenue, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, at about 5.30pm on Monday, June 10.

Mr Monger is known to visit the University of Sheffield sports centre with his family and support worker to play football.

When he went missing, he is believed to have been wearing a white jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Croc shoes.

South Yorkshire Police believe Mr Monger may be sleeping rough, and they are urging the public to report any signs of activity such as missing milk bottles or disturbed sheds or outbuildings.

Derbyshire police tweeted: "We're sharing this appeal from South Yorkshire Police as missing Minod is known to walk long distances and may be in Derbyshire."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident 715 of June 10.