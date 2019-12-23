Young High Peak photographer snaps up award

A High Peak teen is celebrating after winning an award for his photography skills.

Oliver Ross, 18, entered his photo ‘Patterns’, depicting a border collie, into the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2019.

The photo was singled out from thousands of entries and was awarded runner-up prize in the ‘Picture Perfect Pets’ category.

Youngsters aged up to 18 years old were invited to capture the animal kingdom on camera or on a mobile device for the awards.

Taken at Fernilee Reservoir, Oliver’s photo beat off fierce competition from more than 6,500 photographs to be awarded by the judges.

Oliver said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photo. I took this image ensuring I was on the same level as the border collie. I knew it would work in black and white before the image was taken, as the surrounding and the dog's fur created a unique pattern. This image was taken in 2018, at Fernilee Reservoir. I had to capture this image to portray that nature and animals, when put together, make beautiful creations.”

Attracting a record 6,595 entries from under 19s across the UK, this year’s awards were judged by a panel of experts in wildlife photography, including TV presenter Patrick Aryee, who has joined as a new judge on the panel alongside Chris Packham and award-winning photographers Andrew Forsyth and Jules Cox.

Judge and awards host Chris Packham said: “I’ve been judging the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards since they started. It’s exciting to see it move with the times.”