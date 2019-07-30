Y Not Festival 2019 - more pictures from this year's event
It may have rained - again - but even the Derbyshire summer weather couldn't dampen the spirits of the thousands of music lovers who attended this year's Y Not Festival.
Performances from headliners Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals were among the highlights of this year's festival. Organisers said: “Thank you to all of our wonderful customers who made Y Not Festival 2019 so special. We appreciate you sticking with us for another brilliant year and we wish you all a safe journey home. See you in 2020." To see more pictures from the event, click here.