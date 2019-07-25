Y Not Festival 2019 - everything you need to know

Y Not Festival kicks off today with thousands of music lovers set to descend on the Derbyshire countryside.

White Lies and The Pigeon Detectives are the two main acts getting things underway at the festival today, for those with early access tickets. Here's everything you need to know.....

Razorlight playing Y Not Festival in 2018. Photo - Max Miechowski

