Work to start on £23m revamp of historic Bakewell business site

Construction work is due to start next month on a £23million project to reinvigorate a business park site in Bakewell.

Riverside Business Park – which has links going back to the early Industrial Revolution – is to be redeveloped in three phases to improve access and the state of the industrial buildings there, and to better meet the needs of modern businesses.

Planning permissions have previously been granted for the Riverside Business Park projects main phases.

The redevelopment scheme, which will be supported by the building of a new road link and bridge from the A6, includes a 72-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, new commercial and industrial premises, the refurbishment of the Mill Race Building and historic Retort House and extension of the existing Bakewell Bakery.



READ MORE: Work to start on disputed £12m Bakewell business park

The completed project is expected to help create 154 new jobs and safeguarded 113 existing ones, creating 131,567 sq ft of additional commercial space.

Funding for the Riverside Business Park project has come from site owners Litton Property Group, who are investing around £20.3m. A further £3.3m has now been agreed through the D2N2 Infrastructure and Investment Board.

Elizabeth Fagan, Chair of the D2N2 LEP, said: “True economic growth for our area must benefit all the communities in it, urban and rural.

"That is why we are investing over £3million in improving this site, working with partners to see its long history of contributing to the Derbyshire economy extend far into the future.”

Planning permissions have previously been granted for the Riverside Business Park project’s main phases.

READ MORE: Judge Dredd taxi for sale at High Peak garage dealership

Construction work onsite is due to begin next month, with the new bridge and access road set to be built between January 2022 and 2023, and all works due to be completed by October 2026.