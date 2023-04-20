The Urban Construction Team is delivering 25 homes for not-for-profit housing association, Johnnie Johnson Housing and is set to complete in spring 2024.

The infrastructure for a new housing development on Butxon Road in Chinley has taken a huge step forward as the underground work, such as sewer pipes and electricity cables, have started to be installed.

Rick Long, Head of Housing Construction at Urban Group, said: “Completion of the infrastructure works will be a significant milestone on the development as it means the hardest part of the project, the underground works, are now behind us. With some of the footings already in place, the apartments and houses will soon start to emerge.

“There is a dearth of affordable homes in the area, something which Johnnie Johnson Housing is seeking to rectify. We are delighted to be assisting them in bringing forward 25 environmentally efficient homes, particularly to such an exceptionally high quality design which will complement the site’s beautiful surroundings.”

Once the development’s roads and sewer system has been installed, superstructure works will commence delivering a mix of two and three-bedroomed houses and two-bedroom apartments.

The 21 houses and four apartments on the 2.23 acre site for Johnnie Johnson will deliver social housing in the area.

