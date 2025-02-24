After more than a year of campaigning and hard work by New Mills Youth and Community Project (NMYCP) the community group has announced the long-overdue repairs to the public toilets on High Street, New Mills, have now begun.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facilities have been closed since they were vandalised in February 2021, causing significant inconvenience for residents and visitors.

Over the past 12 months and more, New Mills Youth & Community Project (NMYCP) has pushed for progress and to provide more available toilets for the people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2024 the group launched a community toilet scheme for residents in New Mills.

Work begins on long-awaited repairs to New Mills public toilets which were closed in 2021 and the borough council hope the facilities will be open by the end of March.

Speaking on social media at the launch of the new scheme NMYCP said: “Getting to use a toilet in New Mills should not be down to being in the right place at the right time, it's ridiculous, so we are going to try and do something about it.”

They asked pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops or any other premises, to work together with them to make more clean, safe and accessible toilets available to the public which the group felt was desperately needed in New Mills.

Businesses then displayed a sticker showing the toilet facilities were available without the need to make a purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth and community group supported businesses in the scheme by contributing toilet rolls, sanitary products and funding towards water and waste bills.

The group was also looking into refurbishing the toilets in the Market Hall as well.

After more than a year of back and forth with High Peak Borough Council about the public toilets, work has now started.

A spokesperson for the community group said: “We are delighted that work is finally underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, confirmed on Monday February, 24 to NMYCP that Alliance Norse has commenced the repairs, with an expected completion date no later than March, 31.

The group added: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cllr Mckeown, Cllr Simon Evans, and everyone who has supported this effort to get the long-awaited repairs started.

“NMYCP looks forward to seeing these essential facilities back in use for the community as soon as possible.”