Woman who died at cold water therapy camp in Buxworth named

Kellie Poole, a 39-year-old from Manchester, had travelled to Buxworth with friends to take part in a cold water session in the River Goyt on April 25.

After entering the water she got into difficulty, collapsed and was given CPR at the side of the river but sadly died at the scene.

She was taking part in a session run by Kevin O’Neill from Breatholution, a company which takes people into open water to help them improve their mental health and boost the body’s vascular system, when the incident happened.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services near the River Goyt in Buxworth where a woman sadly died after taking part in a cold water therapy session. Picture Dave Atkins

Speaking at the time Derbyshire Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”

A spokesperson from Chesterfield Coroner’s Court added: “The inquest for Kellie Poole has been opened and adjourned for a later date.”