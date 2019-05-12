Woman rescued after sustaining injury during walk in Grin Low Woods

Buxton's mountain rescue team have rescued a woman after she was injured during a walk in Grin Low Woods.

The crew was called alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.41pm yesterday (May 11) to reports that the female had received an injury.

She was given pain relief and stretchered to Pooles Cavern before being transported to hospital.

