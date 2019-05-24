Woman carried to safety after falling on Mam Tor

A woman has been rescued by a mountain rescue team after falling while walking on Mam Tor.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said the woman was walking with her husband when she fell and sustained an ankle injury.

A woman has been rescued by a mountain rescue team after falling

Map reveals areas where cancer-causing gas is leaking into Derbyshire homes

A spokesman from the rescue team said: "The casualty was assessed and given pain relief before her leg was splinted and she was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher.

"She was then carried to the road head where she was handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service for onward transport to hospital."

The rescue team joined by Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident at 3.30pm on Wednesday, May 22.

High Peak Trail re-opens - five weeks after HGV crash caused extensive damage to Listed bridge