Winter Tales event brought Christmas magic to Whaley Bridge

A magical night at Winter Tales in the Whaley Bridge Transhipment Warehouse

For five nights last week the Whaley Bridge Transhipment Warehouse welcomed a storyteller and a puppeteer to take families on a journey across the ages and bring some festive spirit to the canal basin.

Nicola Trumpton is one of the warehouse directors and was on hand to help out during the performances.

She said: “We turned all the lights off and just had fairy lights lighting up the warehouse and it looked very magical.

“There were people of all ages there.

"The stories were just the right length and I was very impressed to see such young children sitting so enthralled listening to the stories and taking everything in.”

Storyteller Ian Douglas and his puppeteer wife Jo came to Whaley Bridge last year for the first Winter Tales event.

This year the duo returned to take audiences on a journey across the world and through the warehouse with a selection of winter and festive stories.

Nicola said: “Last year there were no other events on and this year although there were still other things going on we still had good numbers and it was lovely to see people come together.

"We welcomed a great mix of people and there was a lovely relaxed atmosphere too.

"There was something very special about having everyone come out and sit round the fire and listen to stories. It was perfect really.

"The stories Ian and Jo were telling were full of character and soul and may not have been heard by people before. One was an old traditional Russian tale and was very beautiful.”

The warehouse, which has become a community hub in recent months, will be throwing open its doors on Christmas Day and welcoming people with free drinks.

Nev Clarke who helps run the foodbank in the basin added: “We'll be offering free mulled wine, until it runs out, as well as teas and coffees to anyone who's passing.

"Everyone is welcome, whether you're just out on your own, with the family, want to get away from them or don't have any.”