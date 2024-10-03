Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Village Screen is returning to Peak Cavern for the last time this Halloween and we’ve got one family ticket for the Addams Family to give away to one lucky reader.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quirky pop-up cinema is back for six spooky showings on a 21ft screen in Peak Cavern. Laura Dainty from Village Screen said: “Events at The Peak Cavern are a highlight for many and Halloween is talked about all year long. “The cave, commonly known as The Devil’s Arse, is the perfect setting for a spooky Halloween film and even comes with its own bats. “We know people love screenings in the cavern but it was getting too expensive to run and we have families. We know how expensive things can get for days out so we decided to one last hurrah and go out with a bang.”

Kicking things off on Thursday October 24 will be The Crow, which is an 18-rated film, followed by IT which is a 15 on Friday October, 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Saturday October, 26 there will be two screenings, one of The Addams Family, 12A, in the afternoon and later The Dark Knight which is a 12.

Win a family ticket to watch The Addams Family in the Devil’s Arse this Halloween worth £84

This will be followed by a matinee of PG rated Hocus Pocus on Sunday October, 27 and an evening showing of The Conjuring, which is a 15. Guests can expect live music in the car park area of the cave pre-show, street food from some of the region’s finest traders, pop-up bars, all important cinema snacks and a fantastic cinematic experience inside the cave. Laura said: “With creepy décor and spooky goings on, this is truly a night to remember.” Tickets are priced at £24 for an adult, £22 for a concession student or senior and £21 for a child under 16 and family tickets are £84.

However, we have one family ticket to give away to a lucky Buxton Advertiser reader for The Addams Family. Just answer this quick question; how big is the screen at Peak Cavern? Send your answers along with you name, address and phone number to [email protected] by Thursday October, 17 and a winner will be announced on Friday October 18.

For more information or to buy tickets for any of the spooky showings visit https://www.thevillagescreen.com/pop-up-cinema