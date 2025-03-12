Young skatepark campaigners at the existing Fairfield skatepark. Photo Jason Chadwickplaceholder image
Young skatepark campaigners at the existing Fairfield skatepark. Photo Jason Chadwick

Who can you spot in these March 2013 photo memories from across the High Peak?

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
From naked calendars to junior science clubs it was all happening in the High Peak in March 2013

Every month we dive into the Buxton Advertise archive and bring you some forgotten gems and this month we are going back to March 2013.

Take a walk down memory lane and see who you can spot singing in the choir, or running with Buxton AC.

St Thomas More science day, year ten product design students with their hand built dragsters, Sam Bagshaw, Jonathan Chilton, Heather Gerrard, Aaron Woodward and Lorenza-Emilio De'Ciccio. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Science day

St Thomas More science day, year ten product design students with their hand built dragsters, Sam Bagshaw, Jonathan Chilton, Heather Gerrard, Aaron Woodward and Lorenza-Emilio De'Ciccio. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Year 5 Students from across the local area were taken back in time to last Summer’s Olympics this week when they attended a mathematics challenge at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School. The event involved the youngsters working in small groups on a range of challenging Maths activities, supported by helpers from Year 9 at the High School. Photo contributed.

2. Mathletes

Year 5 Students from across the local area were taken back in time to last Summer’s Olympics this week when they attended a mathematics challenge at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School. The event involved the youngsters working in small groups on a range of challenging Maths activities, supported by helpers from Year 9 at the High School. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy south of Buxton digging out after four days without a customer. The snow reached above the bedroom window sills!. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Now that's what you call a lot of snow!

Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy south of Buxton digging out after four days without a customer. The snow reached above the bedroom window sills!. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Buxton Community School, defribulator donation. Pupils Sam Butler, Jack Haddon and Abbie Wood with headteacher Deb Hill thank local dentists Dr Tony Cowan and Dr Neil Austin. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Defib donation

Buxton Community School, defribulator donation. Pupils Sam Butler, Jack Haddon and Abbie Wood with headteacher Deb Hill thank local dentists Dr Tony Cowan and Dr Neil Austin. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice