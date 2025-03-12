Who can you spot in these March 2013 photo memories from across the High Peak?

Every month we dive into the Buxton Advertise archive and bring you some forgotten gems and this month we are going back to March 2013.
Take a walk down memory lane and see who you can spot singing in the choir, or running with Buxton AC.
1. Science day
St Thomas More science day, year ten product design students with their hand built dragsters, Sam Bagshaw, Jonathan Chilton, Heather Gerrard, Aaron Woodward and Lorenza-Emilio De'Ciccio. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Mathletes
Year 5 Students from across the local area were taken back in time to last Summer’s Olympics this week when they attended a mathematics challenge at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School. The event involved the youngsters working in small groups on a range of challenging Maths activities, supported by helpers from Year 9 at the High School. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed
3. Now that's what you call a lot of snow!
Keith Jackson landlord of the Duke of York at Pomeroy south of Buxton digging out after four days without a customer. The snow reached above the bedroom window sills!. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Defib donation
Buxton Community School, defribulator donation. Pupils Sam Butler, Jack Haddon and Abbie Wood with headteacher Deb Hill thank local dentists Dr Tony Cowan and Dr Neil Austin. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick