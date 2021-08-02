Who can you spot in these great pictures of Bradwell Carnival?

The theme for Bradwell Carnival was bugs, taking a look back at the last 18 months but with a funny twist.

Richard Burns from the Bradwell Carnival Committee was really pleased with the turnout for the carnival which took place on Saturday, July 31.

He said: “It all went really well and I’m glad we took a chance and put on the carnival.

"It was a chance for the community to come back together and for families to meet up with grandparents and people they may not have seen since the pandemic started and have fun.”

The procession left the fire station with five floats, six queen floats as well as walking floats and everyone made their way back to the rec field where The Billlerettes and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service both put on displays.

Who can you spot in the pictures taken from the Carnival?

Bradwell Carnival, Eden Tree Caravan Park's float

Bradwell Carnival, The guys at Bradwell Carnival getting in to the holiday vibe

Bradwell Carnival, Bradwell Princess Leah Phillips

Bradwell Carnival, Hope royalty Molly Hunt and Annabelle Wragg