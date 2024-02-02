News you can trust since 1852
Chinley Parish Council thanked apprentices from Hope Construction Materials for rebuilding the cycle ramps in the village's park in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

Which High Peak apprentices can you spot in these throwback photos?

February 5 marks the start of National Apprentice Week so we’ve dug out some great throwback memories of apprentices across the High Peak.
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 22:28 GMT

Who can you see in these pictures going back more than a decade?

A smiley apprentice in 2013. Photo submitted

1. Smiley apprentice

A smiley apprentice in 2013. Photo submitted

Photo Sales
Ferodo feature, site director Santino Lommond talks to apprentice Gary Lommond in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Ferodo apprentice

Ferodo feature, site director Santino Lommond talks to apprentice Gary Lommond in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Skills Minister David Willetts MP met apprentices Jordan Vaughan, Oliver Greaves and Liam Hurling in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Minister visit

Skills Minister David Willetts MP met apprentices Jordan Vaughan, Oliver Greaves and Liam Hurling in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Mandy Evans and Julie Langley, Corporate planning and external affairs department at Toyota are pictures with Jordan Hill level 3 HGV apprentice, Len Tildsley Principal Buxton & Leek College and Lauren Crook Level 3 apprentice in 2013. Photo Marisa Cashill

4. Buxton and Leek College apprentices

Mandy Evans and Julie Langley, Corporate planning and external affairs department at Toyota are pictures with Jordan Hill level 3 HGV apprentice, Len Tildsley Principal Buxton & Leek College and Lauren Crook Level 3 apprentice in 2013. Photo Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
