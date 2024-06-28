Amy Jukes of Macmillan called in at Chapel's In a Pickle cafe to thank staff for donating their tips and holding a big coffee morning in 2009. Staff members - Avril Luke, Dorothy Swales, Sara Smith and Gill Simpson. Photo Jason ChadwickAmy Jukes of Macmillan called in at Chapel's In a Pickle cafe to thank staff for donating their tips and holding a big coffee morning in 2009. Staff members - Avril Luke, Dorothy Swales, Sara Smith and Gill Simpson. Photo Jason Chadwick
Which cafes can you remember in and around Buxton from our retro gallery?

By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Jun 2024, 20:19 BST
Whether it was a full English or a lighter lunch, the cafes in the High Peak have been keeping the hungry population fed year on year.

To honour the wonderful staff who work so we can relax here are pictures from cafe life across the High Peak from the last 25 years.

Who can you spot tucking into a tasty treat or serving up your favourite drink?

The Buxton cafe winner in 2014 was Annie's cafe. Anni Rossi and Nikita Johnson. Photo Brian Eyre

1. Cafe winners

The Buxton cafe winner in 2014 was Annie's cafe. Anni Rossi and Nikita Johnson. Photo Brian EyrePhoto: Brian Eyre

Sherrington’s owners Lindsey Riley and Jay Riley and café assistant Carrie Buxton.

2. Sherrington’s

Sherrington’s owners Lindsey Riley and Jay Riley and café assistant Carrie Buxton.Photo: submit

Stocks Cafe Chapel-en-le-Frith in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Stocks Cafe

Stocks Cafe Chapel-en-le-Frith in 2011. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: Jason Chadwick

Buxton's Pavilion Cafe workers dressed up to raise money for Blythe Hospice.

4. Pavilion Cafe

Buxton's Pavilion Cafe workers dressed up to raise money for Blythe Hospice.Photo: Submitted

