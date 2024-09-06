‘When you are told you can’t have children your whole world changes right there and then’ says a member of a new support group for Buxton women unable to have children through infertility or illness.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soul Sisters was set up earlier this year by Becky Legge, and as World Childless Week approaches in mid September we are shining a light on the important work they do.

Becky met her husband, Gary, in 2010 and fell in love very quickly and within a year were engaged and living together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of children had always been part of their plan and after seven years together and following the loss of one of our dogs they started the process of finding out why children had not happened for them.

Becky Legge with Ruth Eyre-Barnes. Photo Jason Chadwick

But she said she had not idea what lay ahead.

She said: “Gary had the usual male checks, and I had the blood tests and scans. Everything seemed fine until hyserosalpingogram - a test which checks the fallopian tubes - straight away I knew this was the issue.

The pain was unbearable which is an indication of blocked tubes.

“I was booked in for laparoscopy and told one tube would need to be removed. Unfortunately waking up from the operation is when life really changed, both of my fallopian tubes had to be taken out due to the level of damage and also endometriosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Legge with Ruth Eyre-Barnes have come togetehr and supporting each other in a new group Soul Sisters for women who can not conceive children. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I was heartbroken but we still had hope, we were referred to st Mary’s for IVF; the only way we would ever be able to conceive.”

She said the process of IVF took so much from them both and their mental health and their dignity took a hit.

She said: “Daily injections, anal pesseries and scan after scan.

“But we had so much hope, with the help of the amazing nurses and doctors we made four healthy looking embryos. Covid played its part in delaying things, meaning I had to attend some appointments alone, isolate before treatment and wait even longer for the only thing we wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Legge with Ruth Eyre-Barnes who are members of Soul Sisters . Photo Jason Chadwick

One by one each embryo transfer failed and nothing could have prepared the couple for the final one not surviving.

Becky said: “We felt broken and I felt like a failure of a woman, life had no purpose or point.

“We debated trying again, it would have cost us as the NHS allow one cycle for our area, surrogacy and adoption, but neither of us could face the going through it again or the lengthy adoption process.”

A few years on from their decision Becky was searching for a face to face support group for infertility and living as a childless person but was unable to find one locally so she decided to set one up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Everyone was so supportive during ivf and we had counselling from the NHS while we were doing it but when it didn’t work people don’t know what to say.

“Words of encouragement became uncomfortable silences and it’s not because people didn’t care it’s because they aren’t in our situation dealing with our news and talking about infertility makes people uneasy and they do know what to say.”

The group, Soul Sisters, meets once a month and is a place for women to support each other, and understand what each other is going through.

Member Ruth Eyre-Barnes was left her unable to have children after an illness in her mid 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When you are told you can’t have children your whole world changes right there and then.

“The world is geared up for women to have children, people mean well but comments like ‘oh you’ll be next’ or ‘when are you going to start a family of your own’ really do hurt.

“It has been hard but having found Soul Sisters has been brilliant because you can put a message in the group chat and everyone has been there and had the same comments so they know what you are going through.”

The friends say that there are harder times than other, especially Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “You think about what could have been and what you have missed out on.

“Life now is great, me and my husband work hard, enjoy adventure at any opportunity, have an amazing support network and love each other and the life we have.

“But it will never be what we wanted and we still have sad days.”

The group has been going for almost a year and so far there are four people who have now become friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “It has really made a difference as I always felt although friends and family were supportive, no one understood fully.”

The group meets once a month and message in between meet ups.

Sometimes they go for walks, or meet or for a drink and later in the year they have booked in for a wreath making workshop near Christmas.

Ruth said: “I didn’t know how much I needed this network of women until I was part of it and it has changed my outlook on life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kudos to Becky for setting it up and normalising what people are going through all the time behind closed doors but may not talk about.”

Becky added; “If anyone reads this and it resonates with them please know you are not alone and we are here for you.”

For more information search Soul Sisters Buxton or you can email Becky on [email protected]