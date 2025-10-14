Greek goddesses all together. Photo Pat Leggplaceholder image
Greek goddesses all together. Photo Pat Legg

What do you get if you cross Stavros Flatley, Medusa? Just a regular night in Disley!

By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
Friends who have come together for years on end decided to have one last hurrah just for fun not raising money for charity.

It’s All Greek To Me, was a private event for the regular faces of Gig In’t Garage charity nights.

Over the years the friends have sold tickets and raised more than £8,000 for good causes.

After deciding to step away from the big charity night the friends put on one last event.

Organiser Pat Legg said: “It was brilliant fun.

“What better way to spend a misty afternoon in Disley trying to bag the prizes for the best Greek God or Goddess.

“We had a Stavros Flatley lookalike, Gaia won the prize for the most extravagant costume and the best Zorba the Greek dance routine and Medusa won a beautiful antique Greek vase.

“Our resident celebrity singer performer Beth McCann whose husband arrived as her roadie and doubled up as Alexander the Great.”

The event at The Muddy Fox, celebrated 25 years of bringing the community together.

Jim Taylor said: “It's not my usual Sunday attire as I'm a master technician at Whaley Bridge Garage but it was so much fun seeing everyone dress in elaborate costumes (well done Lesley Kincey as Gaia) and we even had a Demis Roussos and Medusa in the mix!”

Pat, not content with her giveaway prizes, has now invited all to come to the Rams Head Gastro Pub on December 22, where they will be holding their Christmas Market event from noon to 8pm.

A Greek god chilling in his throne. Photo Pat Legg

1. Chilling in his throne

A Greek god chilling in his throne. Photo Pat Legg Photo: Pat Legg

Photo Sales
Big smiles for these Greek pals. Photo Pat Legg

2. Big smiles

Big smiles for these Greek pals. Photo Pat Legg Photo: Pat Legg

Photo Sales
This Greek was showing off his impressive beard at a fun dress up night Photo Pat Legg

3. Now that's a beard!

This Greek was showing off his impressive beard at a fun dress up night Photo Pat Legg Photo: Pat Legg

Photo Sales
Sitting pretty and all dressed up at the It's All Greek To Me night. Photo Pat Legg

4. Sitting pretty

Sitting pretty and all dressed up at the It's All Greek To Me night. Photo Pat Legg Photo: Pat Legg

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice