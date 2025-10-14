What do you get if you cross Stavros Flatley, Medusa? Just a regular night in Disley!

It’s All Greek To Me, was a private event for the regular faces of Gig In’t Garage charity nights.

Over the years the friends have sold tickets and raised more than £8,000 for good causes.

After deciding to step away from the big charity night the friends put on one last event.

Organiser Pat Legg said: “It was brilliant fun.

“What better way to spend a misty afternoon in Disley trying to bag the prizes for the best Greek God or Goddess.

“We had a Stavros Flatley lookalike, Gaia won the prize for the most extravagant costume and the best Zorba the Greek dance routine and Medusa won a beautiful antique Greek vase.

“Our resident celebrity singer performer Beth McCann whose husband arrived as her roadie and doubled up as Alexander the Great.”

The event at The Muddy Fox, celebrated 25 years of bringing the community together.

Jim Taylor said: “It's not my usual Sunday attire as I'm a master technician at Whaley Bridge Garage but it was so much fun seeing everyone dress in elaborate costumes (well done Lesley Kincey as Gaia) and we even had a Demis Roussos and Medusa in the mix!”

Pat, not content with her giveaway prizes, has now invited all to come to the Rams Head Gastro Pub on December 22, where they will be holding their Christmas Market event from noon to 8pm.

