What a difference a year makes! Striking photos show difference in water levels at Hope Valley reservoirs

The hot dry summer of last year led to record low levels of water at the reservoirs, and exposing the remnants of Derwent Hall and village. But levels this year are much improved, with the three reservoirs said to be on average around 80 per cent full.

Derwent Dam and reservoir during last year's hot summer

Levels are much higher this year

Low water levels at Derwent Dam and reservoir in 2018

This year's water level at the Derwent Dam and reservoir is much higher

