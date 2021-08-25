Whaley Bridge war memorial to be rededicated after being damaged during storm

In September 2018, a large oak tree smashed on to the cenotaph in the town’s Memorial Park during a storm.

Now almost three years later, with repairs being delayed because of the pandemic, the war memorial restoration is complete and it is due to be rededicated by the churches in the Whaley Bridge area on September 4.

John Baker, from the Whaley Bridge branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Its so good to see it restored once again.

Royal British Legion President John Cooke at the rebuilt Whaley Bridge War Memorial

"We’ve had a memorial park with no war memorial in it now for a long time so it’s so good to have it back.”

The memorial is in the shape of a Celtic Cross mounted on a stone plinth with four steps leading up to the memorial. It features 108 names from the First World War and 38 from the Second World War.

The memorial is owned by High Peak Borough Council who contracted Chesterfield stonemasons The Fringe Workshop (TFW) to carry out the work.

Detail from the newly rebuilt Whaley Bridge War Memorial

John said: “The team at TFW have done an amazing job with the granite and it looks great.

"This year is the centenary of the Royal British Legion and it wouldn’t have been right celebrating the milestone without the cenotaph.

"The memorial has been returned to the park for about six weeks now but there are plenty who won’t know it’s back or have seen it in all its glory yet and the rededication service will be the perfect chance to bring the community together to see it.”

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, added: “The cenotaph is looking really great – the team and the local stonemason have done an excellent job – and the investment the council has made in the restoration will pay dividends for many, many years to come. I can’t wait for people to see it when they visit the park.”

The newly rebuilt Whaley Bridge War Memorial

The rededication service will take place on Saturday, September 4 at 2pm by the war memorial where hymns will be sung and the cenotaph blessed. All are welcome.

John Cooke and John Baker of the Royal Briti`sh Legion at the newly rebuilt Whaley Bridge War Memorial