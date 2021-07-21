Whaley Bridge runner taking on the London Marathon for Thomas Theyer Foundation

Due to the pandemic, the London Marathon, which normally takes place in April, has been postponed until October and Lucas Jones will be donning his yellow T-shirt to raise funds for the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

Lucas said: “This is a charity close to my heart and I’m really proud to be supporting the good work they do and running for them in the London Marathon.”

The 47-year-old first heard of the foundation when it became the charity being supported by his running club the Goyt Valley Striders back in 2014.

Lucas Jones, running the London Marathon for the Thomas Theyer Foundation

Lucas said: “We put races on for enjoyment but with the entrance money going to local good causes and Thomas Theyer was who were we supporting that year.

"Since then I have become more involved with the work they do and their mission is a really great one.”

The foundation was set up by Alan, Chris and Aimee Theyer in memory of 18-year-old Thomas, a Buxton Athletic Club member from Chapel-en-le-Frith, who died suddenly in July 2013.

Thomas had dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder, but exercise was his passion. Since his death more than £60,000 has been raised in his memory to help more people feel included in sport and physical activity.

Money raised by the foundation will go towards helping build a £250,000 lodge at Whitehall Outdoor Centre for children with special needs.

For Lucas, training has already started for his 26 mile task in the autumn but he says because he will be able to train in the summer months he feels confident about getting his miles up.

A week after his race, his wife Mary will be doing the Manchester Marathon also for the Foundation.

As part of their fundraising they have organised a virtual Whaley Waltz Fell Race, which normally takes place during the carnival. Runners pay £3.50 to sign up, all of which will be going to the Thomas Theyer Foundation and pass through 10 check points along the route which log their times.

The race can be completed anytime until July 31.

To donate to Lucas’ marathon fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucas-jones1 or to sign up for the fell race visit http://goytvalleystriders.org.uk/pages/waltz.html.