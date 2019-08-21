Whaley Bridge pub raises £1,000 for mountain rescue with ‘Chinook’ beer

A guest beer named ‘Chinook’ which was on the menu at a pub in Whaley Bridge has raised more than £1,000 for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Customers at The Goyt Inn have been raising a glass to thank the volunteers who worked tirelessly during the recent Toddbrook Reservoir incident.

The Goyt Inn, Whaley Bridge are selling Chinook Beer, with money going to Buxton Mountain Rescue, pictured are landlady Jennifer Grant, landlord Tony Gunner and Edward Dalton of BMR

And licensee Tony Gunner has already sold out of the special edition drink he had delivered specially from Yorkshire to honour the Chinook helicopter which was used to aid the rescue mission at the dam earlier this month.

Tony said: “It had such an amazing reception, it flew out with everyone wanting a drink and all 18 gallons were gone in less than two days.”

All money from the sale of the pints will be going to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, and the area manager for Punch Pubs, which owns the Bridge Street venue, has agreed to match the donation - taking the total amount raised to more than £1,000.

Tony said: “I saw the beer and with everything the Chinook did for us we couldn’t not have it, so I contacted the brewery and they were keen to help us out.

“All the emergency service workers, the army and the RAF worked tirelessly to save our town, but the mountain rescue are all volunteers.

“I was talking to one chap who finished his normal day job and then went out on a 17-hour shift at the dam.

“They have to buy their own equipment and have no funding, so we wanted to do something to give back as a bit of a thank you to them from the people of Whaley Bridge.”