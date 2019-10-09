Whaley Bridge painter competing in Sky TV arts contest

A Whaley Bridge artist will be showcasing his talents on a Sky TV programme where he is hoping to be named ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’.

Rob Wilson is one of the wildcard entries for this year’s Sky Arts show; Landscape Artist of the Year and if he makes it to the final he could walk away a £10,000 commission to create a landscape artwork of Venice for the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects.

He will be appearing in the first episode on Tuesday, October 15 at 8pm and will be seen painting Plymouth Hoe. The 44-year-old from Hockerly Avenue said: “I have been a massive fan of this show for a while so I plucked up the courage and went for it and applied. “I didn’t make it as a main contestant but I’m one of the wildcards. It was brilliant to see behind the scenes of a show I like and see how it is made.”



Trying to catch the attention of judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kate Bryan and Kathleen Soriano, Rob used a Plymouth newspaper from 1911 which he cut up and added to his painting. He said: “It was a very interesting day out, we were filming right on the coast and had to deal with all the weather but it was really good fun.” The series will be presented by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan and Joan added: “It’s always fascinating to watch the artists grow and evolve throughout the programme.”