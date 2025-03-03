Whaley Bridge flats no longer just for ‘mature’ people

High Peak Borough Council has agreed to a wording change for flats in Whaley Bridge and will no longer be for ‘mature’ people.

In 1994 planning permission was approved for ‘sixteen one-bed flats for mature people’ at Webbs Orchard , Meadowfield , Whaley Bridge.

However, when applicant Gail Martin purchased a flat several years ago without hesitation and without any restrictions being acknowledged nor applied regarding limited occupancy.

Now in an attempt to sell the flat there has been question over the validity of the decision, particularly the phrase in the description ‘for mature people’.

Robert J. Duckworth, director of Duckworth Planning and Design Ltd and speaking on behalf of Mrs Martin, said: “Owing to the length of time that has passed, the current diversity of ages of residents, and the lack of need to ensure the units are reserved for more elderly residents would make any age restricted condition unnecessary.

“Such a condition would not truly be enforceable as many occupants would immediately secure a certificate of lawfulness to prove they have been there for over four years.

“Applying such a condition retrospectively would require the eviction of some residents; doing so would be highly unreasonable.”

The current description is ‘Sixteen One-Bed Flats for Mature People at Meadowfield (Land Adjacent to No. 1) Whaley Bridge.

Mr Duckworth notes there is ‘no need or desire’ for mature people to be mentioned so that can be omitted.

Some flats have been remodelled to provide additional bedrooms so the one-bed element can also be omitted, he says.

The use of the word sixteen, also based on the above principles, carries little to no weight and ought be omitted, he says.

Leaving just the word flats which Mr Duckworth says a touch incomplete.

He suggested changing the wording to ‘Development of Flats at Meadowfield (Land Adjacent to No. 1) Whaley Bridge’.

He added: “I trust this elucidates the situation and will allow a swift resolution and conclusion to the matter to allow not only my clients to be able to sell the property but to release the other residents and management company of this potentially troublesome wording.”

The application was approved by delegated decision and the wording of the development has now been changed.