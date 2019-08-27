Whaley Bridge fire fighters thank community with open evening

Whaley Bridge Fire station will be opening its doors, putting on a buffet and show display to thank the people who supported them during the Toddbrook Reservoir incident.

On Tuesday, September 4 from 6pm to 9pm the crews who worked tirelessly at the dam will be welcoming people to the fire station on Beech Road.

READ MORE: Residents’ ‘resilience’ praised by emergency services as ‘Battle for Whaley Bridge’ continue

Watch manager Josh Charlesworth said: “People’s kindness knows no bounds, during the week up at the dam we were fed, looked after and cared for.

“You have no idea how much of a morale booster a hot meal is after such a long a tiring shift and the volunteers who were cooking for us, you made it so we could keep going. We know that you also worked through the night and did long hours and we are truly grateful.”

To say thank you, members of the fire station will be putting on a display of a road traffic collision as well as providing a buffet and non-alcoholic drinks.

Josh added: “It really is the least we could do and its a chance for us to meet the community.”

The station can not accommodate a large number as space is limited.