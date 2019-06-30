Whaley Bridge Carnival makes for 'amazing' day- in pictures

The warm weather was the cherry on top of the cake at another successful Whaley Bridge Carnival.

Organisers have thanked all parade entries, shops, pubs, groups and stall holders involved.

Aimee Lavelle, seven, cools down on the carnival ground.

Florence Hill, seven, gets to grips with the bumper cars on the carnival ground.

Louise Glowinkawski, Amy Walker, Elaine Beglin and Kaylah Beglin from the Bapka Sandwich Shop, keep carnival goers fed with sweet treats.

Three year old Eadie Smith admires the work of face painter, Lianna Norman from the Churches Together group.

Caroline Riley from the Mersey River Trust, points out interesting bug life to Rusty and Net Rushton, their niece Molly Ruston-White, three, and son Magnus seven.