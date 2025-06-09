A carnival spokesperson said: “What a wild and wonderful New Mills Carnival Parade we had.
“Even the heavens opened, our spirits weren't dampened.
“A huge thank you to every single person who joined us, whether you were parading, cheering, or just soaking up the incredible community atmosphere.
“You truly made it an Animal Kingdom of fun.”
The best float went to New Mills Art Theatre and Take Part took second place while the St George’s Primary took the title for the best walking float New Mills WI, who were joining in for the first time, were highly commended.
