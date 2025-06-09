New Mills carnival. youth Matters float. Photo Brian EyreNew Mills carnival. youth Matters float. Photo Brian Eyre
New Mills carnival. youth Matters float. Photo Brian Eyre

Wet, wild and wonderful - New Mills Carnival in pictures

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
Wet weather didn’t dampen spirits as thousands of people turned out for the New Mills Carnival parade.

A carnival spokesperson said: “What a wild and wonderful New Mills Carnival Parade we had.

“Even the heavens opened, our spirits weren't dampened.

“A huge thank you to every single person who joined us, whether you were parading, cheering, or just soaking up the incredible community atmosphere.

“You truly made it an Animal Kingdom of fun.”

The best float went to New Mills Art Theatre and Take Part took second place while the St George’s Primary took the title for the best walking float New Mills WI, who were joining in for the first time, were highly commended.

New Mills WI putting swifts and New Mills on the map. Photo Brian Eyre

1. On the map

New Mills WI putting swifts and New Mills on the map. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Amelia, Marly and Rihannah at New Mills Carnival. Photo Brian Eyre

2. Carnival queens

Amelia, Marly and Rihannah at New Mills Carnival. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Lorraine as a flamingo in the parade. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Pretty in pink

Lorraine as a flamingo in the parade. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Harmonie-Mae, Addison, Ellie, Mia and Harvard all dressed up. Photo Brian Eyre

4. All dressed up

Harmonie-Mae, Addison, Ellie, Mia and Harvard all dressed up. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

