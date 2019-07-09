Well-known High Peak woman celebrates her 105th birthday

Chapel-en-le-Frith great grandmother-of-two Eva Hibbert is pictured here celebrating her 105th birthday with her family, High Peak Mayor Ed Kelly and Derbyshire County Council vice chair Judith Twigg. Eva was also visited at Whitestones Care Home by 22 children from Chapel-en-le-Frith C of E Primary School - who sang to her and other residents.

Son Jon Hibbert, 65, said Eva had a ‘brilliant’ day.

Eva Hibbert with Mayor Ed Kelly and County Council Vice Chair Judith Twigg

He said: “The staff were brilliant and very helpful - other residents there came and joined us too.”

Eva was born on King’s Road, Fairfield, on June 6, 1914.

After marrying she and husband Harold ran Gisbourne Dairy in Chapel until he died aged 47. John said it was ‘incredible’ Eva had lived another 55 years since Harold’s death.