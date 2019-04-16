WELL DONE!: Buxton celebrates revival of two historic landmarks

Crowds gathered to mark the historic reopening of two Buxton wells which have been dry for years - with entertainment from Burbage Band and speeches from dignitaries.

The Taylor Well and Turner’s Memorial fountains had been closed since the thermal cut-out on the pump which draws water from a cistern under the Cavendish Arcade burnt out.

Celebrations took place at the Turner Memorial fountain on Saturday - with Deputy Lieutenant for Derbyshire Louise Potter, High Peak Mayor Linda Grooby and consort Mark Pearson overseeing the restoration of the waters.

To mark the reopening water gushed out from the fountain’s water spouts as Mayor Grooby gave the command ‘let there be water’.

The Deputy Lieutenant then made a speech thanking Buxton Town Team and everyone involved in restoring the precious landmark.

Burbage Band played some more and there was dancing in the street to celebrate.

The reinstatement has come thanks to a Buxton Town Team collaboration with local businesses and organisations.

Hours have been spent rodding blocked pipes and drains, manholes, restoring the pump and generally ‘fettling’.

Tina Heathcote, Town Team volunteer and project team leader, said: “This is a challenging project helped enormously by the cheerful help willingly given by so many, including Streamline Quality Builders, Cemex, Vinci, Swift Welding, High Peak Borough Council, Buxton Civic Association and Town Team members.”

A Town Team spokesman said work was still needed on the pump and until this was completed the water would not be flowing all the time.

The Taylor Well came into being when Joseph Taylor donated ‘a well of polished Peterhead granite on the corner of Bridge Street in 1886’.

Referred to as the ‘Children’s Well’ for well dressing, the well was relocated to the Terrace Road end of Spring Gardens in 2001.

Samuel Turner was a much-loved town benefactor and his memorial was erected by public subscription in 1878.

To find out how you can take part in Buxton Town Team projects, visit buxtontownteam.org or email townteam@buxtontownteam.org.