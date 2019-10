Visitors of all ages jumped at the chance to 'get their geek on' at the Devonshire Dome, with the chance to rub shoulders with TV and film stars, browse a range of stalls packed with sci-fi and comic book-themed memorabilia and even take part in a cosplay competition.

Star Wars characters welcoming visitors to the Dome.

The Devonshire Dome was packed out with stalls.

It was a fairtytale occasion for Beauty and the Beast.

Alana Gray dressed as Beetlejuice tries out the magic suitcase.

