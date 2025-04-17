Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale for the Buxton International Festival for 160 events in July which includes nine operas, concerts, jazz musicians, and book talks.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognised nationally and internationally as one of the UK’s leading arts festivals, Buxton International Festival is a summer celebration of the very best opera, music and literature at the heart of the beautiful Peak District.

Buxton International Festival has been thrilling audiences for more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Fraser, then lecturer at the Royal Northern College of Music, visited Buxton on a day trip. Entranced by the beauty of the town he mustered friends from the world of music, and the idea of a festival to revive the Opera House was born. Commenting Michael Williams, CEO said: “This year, we honour the festival’s founder Malcolm Fraser, by staging a new production of Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, last seen in Buxton Opera House for Fraser’s fledgling festival in 1980, helping to launch the careers of opera superstars Sir Thomas Allen and Donald Maxwell.”

'We have done our best to outdo last year’s offering', says Buxton International Festival as tickets for 2025 are now on sale.

During the festival’s first two decades organisers realised they needed to offer something different to encourage people to Buxton. Rarely performed or unusual opera became BIF’s signature.

This is still true today and this year there will be nine operas including four chamber opera commissions entitled Shorts, from creators whose writing credits include Netflix and Channel 4.

The Shorts operas are called Inevitable, Life Gets Stretched, Disorderly House and Tears Are Not Meant to Stay Inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Kelly, BIF’s artistic director said: “While opera is an art form with a rich history, it is vital that we invest in its future too. In commissioning Shorts, Buxton is offering opportunities to the next generation of opera makers, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

Over the years the Festival has continued to grow with the inclusion of a major concert series. Then in 2001 came the idea of adding a literary element.

The theme of this year’s Books programme is ‘extraordinary women’ with Diane Abbott MP, Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey and Sarah Rainsford.

Books director, Vicky Dawson said: “I cannot do justice to the talent and authority in our books line up. Please come and hear for yourselves unique storytelling, challenging ideas and deep personal experience from the serious to the slightly frivolous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All by way of frostbite, positive thinking and public service. Expect emotion, outrage, some laughter and certainly entertainment in literary form.”

There will also be classical music including The Tallis Scholars celebrating the 500th birthday of composer Palestrina, and the Sacconi Quartet playing 150-year-old Ravel.

Other world-class artists include Benjamin Grosvenor, Roderick Williams, and Imogen Cooper.

Adrian said: “Last year’s concert series enjoyed unprecedented success and we have done our best to outdo last year’s offering with the return of some outstanding artists who have been regular visitors to the festival, plus some new faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2022 there has been a Jazz programme and this year rit is wide ranging from Latin, Brazilian, soul, big bands, folk and world to celebrating Oscar Peterson’s 100 th birthday.

Neil Hughes, jazz director added: “I am delighted to present a jazz programme that spans the generations. Our connections back to the roots of the music continue to inspire us.”

Booking is now open visit buxtonfestival.co.uk for the full line up and for tickets.