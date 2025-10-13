Superstar Katy Perry made dreams come true for a Peak District fan when she sang about his village after choosing him to join her on stage.

Ben Hatcher, 20, was among a sell-out audience at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Friday for the Roar singer’s The Lifetimes Tour show.

And it really was the gig of a lifetime for Ben, who had seen Katy on two previous tours at the arena. He said: "Katy Perry has been my number one idol since I was six years old.”

Ben travelled up from university in London to attend the concert with his mum Sharon, who is landlady at the Bull’s Head in Monyash, his friend Mia Lloyd from Monyash and Sharon’s two friends Claire Wright from Sheldon and Sarah Birch from Monyash.

Ben Hatcher meets his idol Katy Perry on stage at Sheffield's Utilita Arena (photo: Ben Hatcher)

He said: “We were on the side of the lower tier and I was placed perfectly in Katy’s eyesight. Every time she looked over we were screaming and dancing.

"When she invited us on stage she looked over in our direction and I was pointing at myself screaming 'Me, me, invite me!’ She said: ‘You in the Left Shark T-shirt, come on stage’.

"There were just three invited on stage and Katy talked to me last. It wasn’t just hi and bye. It was amazing to meet her and have such a great interaction – it was life-changing. She started singing Monyash, Bakewell, in the Peak District. At the end, we had banter….I said ‘you don’t like me,’ she said ‘no, I don’t like you’ and she said ‘no, I’m joking, I love you,’ and I said ‘I love you too’. That’s when we hugged.

"She is prettier in person up close. You can tell she’s a really nice person.”

Katy Perry has a chat with lifelong fan Ben Hatcher at her concert in Sheffield (photo: Mia Lloyd)

Fortunately, he managed to get a selfie with Katy while his mum’s pal Sarah Birch recorded this video of his appearance with the superstar. Ben, who is studying Chinese and economics at SOAS University, said: “It felt like a fun little interaction that you'd have with a friend – none of it really hit me until afterwards.

"My mum is a very emotional person - she shed a tear or two. The others said: 'We can't believe that happened’."

Katy made the evening even more special for Ben during his favourite song. He said: “When she was singing Roar on a butterfly going around the arena, she looked down and pointed at me; it just couldn't get any better. I was on an all-time high.”