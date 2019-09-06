Watch High Peak-based Emmerdale star in video promoting army cadets open day in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw has donned his camouflage to appear in a promotional video for an open day for Chapel-en-le-Frith Army Cadets.

The actor, who plays Bob Hope in the soap and lives in New Mills, appears in the short clip to let people know about the event, which takes place on Saturday September 7.

Tony Audenshaw. Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Being held at the youth centre on High Street, the day runs from 9am to 5pm and will see the cadets running stalls and activities.

Visitors will also have the chance to try dressing up in camouflage, learn field craft tactics and meet serving members of the Mercian Regiment.

Music will be provided by the ACF band and money raised will go to SSAFA, the forces charity.

Entry costs £1 for adults with children free.