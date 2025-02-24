A brave domestic abuse survivor has shared her experience as a part of a campaign launched by Derbyshire police.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having the freedom to choose what we wear, how we spend our money and what we do with our time are all things we take for granted.

But for Lucy Buxton, a mum of three, those choices were taken away from her for 14 years – by the one person she should have been able to trust the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her ex-partner controlled every aspect of her life, from her bank account to who she could see. And as well as ruling everything she did, he also assaulted her – even driving a car at her on one occasion.

Lucy Buxton, who went through 14 years of domestic abuse, has shared her experience as a part of Who Is In Control? campaign. (Credit: Derbyshire police)

Now Lucy has bravely agreed to share her experience as a part of domestic abuse awareness campaign launched by Derbyshire police – which this year focuses on controlling and coercive behaviour.

Talking about the ways her ex Kevin controlled her throughout their relationship, Lucy said: “I made peace with the fact that I was gonna sit in abuse until one of us died.”

"It was always ok for me to have friends – for a little bit. This included family as well because he didn’t like it, there were certain people like my dad – he didn’t like my dad being around us because he saw him as a threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any friend or activity that I wanted to do was okay until it wasn’t okay and then I was expected to stop and that was earlier on. By the later years nothing was particularly okay.

"I used to still try and go out for my sister’s birthday or with my friends and very quickly on I learned that there was just no point. I’d be accused of everything. He would take my phone and I’d have to sit there as he read through every single message.

“As the time went on he had the biggest obsession with me having my hair cut. Over the 14-year period if I had my hair cut three or four times I think that was quite lucky.

“I couldn’t wear certain clothes, if I bought anything that was maybe a little bit more revealing, it was like ‘well where are you wearing that to?’ He would tell me I looked ridiculous quite often. Anything I did was an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy’s ex Kevin Jones is now behind bars, serving a prison sentence of three and a half years for the abuse he put her through.

Since he was sentenced in October, Lucy has been concentrating on creating a much happier future for herself and her three children, taking back the control and rebuilding her life.

It’s not an easy process, as anyone who has ever lived with domestic abuse will understand. But Lucy is determined to look forward – and she’s also passionate about helping other people in the same position.

This kind of behaviour is seen so often in reports of domestic abuse received by the force, Derbyshire police explained. Their Who Is In Control? campaign aims to highlight the things to look out for as well as signposting how victims and perpetrators can get help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “It can be difficult to spot controlling and coercive behaviour, particularly in the early stages of a relationship, and in many cases of abuse, the perpetrator deliberately tries to isolate their partner from their loved ones so family and friends aren’t always aware of what’s really happening behind closed doors.

“Since 2015, controlling and coercive behaviour has been a crime in its own right with many people still not necessarily aware that even if your partner isn’t physically assaulting you, you may still be a victim of domestic abuse.”

However, as Lucy discovered, it is possible to break free from the abuse and help is available.

She said: “I am still not 100% healed but I am doing well and there is a way out of it, you can get out of this. There is so much help and support out there and you will be ok again.”

Anyone who would like to find out more information about controlling and coercive behaviour can visit the Who is in control? website.