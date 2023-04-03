The incident happened at about 6pm on Saturday, April 2 on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were asked to help East Midlands Ambulance recover the walker from the hills above Ladybower Reservoir in the Derwent Valley.

Team members were able to access the location above Crookhill Farm and bring the walker and their family members back down to the road.

