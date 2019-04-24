Walker dies after falling from Kinder Downfall

A walker has died after falling from Kinder Downfall.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a walker who had fallen approximately 50 feet from the top of the Downfall at around 5.15pm on Monday, April 22.

Kinder Downfall

Neale Pinkerton, team leader, said: "Due to the nature of the call, immediate assistance was requested from the Coastguard and an air ambulance was also sent straight to the location.

"Once on scene, Rescue 912 was able to recover the casualty from their position to the plateau where they were assessed but unfortunately were pronounced deceased.

"As this was unfolding and the initial casualty and their party were about to be flown back down to Hayfield, reports came in of another person who was crag fast on the Downfall having bravely tried to down climb to reach the first casualty and then became stuck when coming back up.

"Rescue 912 was able to ferry a hill party back up to the location but then had to leave due to lack of fuel. A second hill party had walked in from Edale Cross with rope rescue equipment and they were then able to recover the second casualty who was unharmed and return to base.

"The team would like to send their condolences to the family of the deceased walker at this tragic time.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the crews of Rescue 912 and Helimed 29 for the superb team work displayed in assisting both these people. We just wish the outcome could have been different."