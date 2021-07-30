Volunteers needed for free summer event for children in New Mills

FamFest will start on Monday August, 2 and will provide free daily activities for the children between 10am and 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Cath Finn, who helped found the group back in the spring, said: “We set up the youth club and the arts club because there wasn’t anything for children on this side of the town to get involved in.

"We now have more than 100 regulars at our sessions so there really is a need for a provision like this.

Volunteers are needed to help run FamFest for youngsters in New Mills

"Summer holidays are tough on parents who can’t afford childcare or a day trip away so we set up FamFest to give the children free fun activites.”

Over the next three weeks, the sessions, which are being held at Derby Road playing field, will see children take on two hours of sport every day from Nerf battles to zorbing.

There will be daily arts and crafts as well as each week having a theme; woodland where they will be supported by a forest school, international where they will sample food from around the world and seaside week.

Every Friday evening there will also be a free family barbecue where parents will be invited.

Cath said: “We have some great ideas and we do have some volunteers but it would be great if we could get some more helping hands.”

Anyone with a DBS check who would like to know more about volunteering should drop into Thornsett School between 11am and 4pm on Sunday August, 1.