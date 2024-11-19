Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer at Buxton Opera House shares why she gives her time to assist at the theatre.

Margaret Coupe started volunteering as front of house in 2017 and says the theatre needs volunteers to keep the show on the road.

She said: “I have had lovely experiences as a volunteer.

“I enjoy working children’s shows - at the last one a little boy asked me if the Opera House has a ghost - and the autism-friendly relaxed performances, where we try to create a comforting environment.

“I always support the brilliant community productions which are of professional

standard.

“I have broadened my horizons by learning a little about opera and I have met a fair few performers.”

The role as volunteers is two-fold, says Margaret.

Firstly, it is a priority to keep the public safe and secondly, she says they are there to enhance the audience experience by being welcoming and helpful so that people view the Opera House as a feel-good space.

“A smile is a good qualification for this role.”

There are many volunteer roles available including front of house or on the bar.

Volunteers are are expected to cover an average of four shifts per month, arriving an hour and 15 minutes before curtain up to attend a briefing.

Checks are then done and then the public is greeted.

Margaret said: “We usually see half the performance but our priority is to scan the audience to check that all is well.

“At the end of the show we say goodbye to our patrons, search the auditorium for lost property and complete our checks.”

Being a volunteer has created a chance for Margaret to learn new skills.

She said: “My family couldn’t afford ballet lessons for me as a child.

“Thanks to my volunteering at Buxton Opera House and a cross-dressing ballet company from New York, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, I attended a workshop to learn to dance the dying swan, albeit badly.

“If you are young and wish to develop your confidence,communication, team work and interfacing with the public skills which employers value or if you are older and want to give back, to enjoy new challenges and to widen your social circle, come and join us.”

Find out more at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or email [email protected]