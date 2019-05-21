Vintage tractor convoy wows spectators in memory of much-loved Peak District farmer

An amazing 165 new and vintage tractors took to the roads in memory of much-loved Monyash dairy farmer Rebecca Shirt - who died of breast cancer aged just 46.

The stunning classic machines spent six hours touring the Peak District to raise money for Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield - where Rebecca was cared for.

It is understood the event broke all previous records for the number of tractors taking part - with previous years attracting 100 at the most since it started running 15 years ago with just a dozen tractors.

Most of those taking part were friends and family of Mum-of-three Rebecca, who ran a dairy farm with her husband in Bakewell and was very well-known in the community.

Her daughter Stephanie Shirt - who led the convoy along with sister Jodie Shirt, 21, in Rebecca’s vintage 165 Massey Fergusson - said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the turnout.

Stephanie, 26, said: “A lot of the people who took part don’t normally come on tractor runs but they came along when they heard it was in memory of mum.

“I was quite emotional because mum has only been gone for nine months now.

“We really enjoyed it - the lovely weather was nice as there’s no cabin on the tractor and it was a great atmosphere. “

The day raised an incredible £4,000 for Ashgate Hospice and Bluebell Wood Hospice.