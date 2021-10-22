Urgent plea for help to save Buxton Royal British Legion branch

Membership of the branch is currently so low, with no-one on the committe, that it is being administered through the Derby branch.

President Bob Nicol is now calling on people to step up and become members as well as helping out with this year’s Poppy Appeal.

He said: “Numbers have dropped very significantly in recent years which is really sad.

Bob Nicol with memorabilia from the early days of the Buxton branch including the original minutes of meetings

"We used to have lots of members and a full committee and we were able to organise events and fundraisers but sadly with just four active members we are really struggling to do anything.

"We haven’t got a committee anymore and we are run out of the Derby branch which is a real shame.

"With the annual Poppy Appeal just around the corner I’d like to reach out to the people of Buxton and see if they would like to join to keep us going.”

Bob Nicol and fellow veteran Andrew Hindle ready for this year's Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion is open to any ex-service people but to be on the committee you do not need to have served in the armed forces.

Bob said: “Members who are young are needed to keep the group going but younger members have families and work commitments so I understand it’s hard for them to find the time.

"The biggest problem we have is we no longer have the club house so members see no benefit in joining.

"But we need to keep remembering all the sacrifices made by people in our past otherwise we will forget the horrors of what has happened.”

Bob, who has been running the operation on his own for a while, said more members and those volunteering to be on the committee will mean it will lighten his load but also provide a better service to the people of Buxton.

He said: “We used to do the Poppy Run around the Gardens but I can’t do that on my own.

"Don’t worry we will still be selling poppies this year but if anyone can spare an hour or two to help out that would be great.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a member, or volunteering a few hours should contact Bob on [email protected]