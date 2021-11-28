Update on Derbyshire road closures as parts of county could see more snow this afternoon
Nine roads remain closed in parts of Derbyshire after heavy snow.
According to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) at 7am on Sunday, the following routes are shut:
A57 Snake Pass
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
Rushup Edge
Winnats Pass
B5053 (from the A515 to Glutton Bridge)
A5270 Old Coalpit Lane
A515 Buxton to Ashbourne
A DCC spokesperson said: “Hazardous conditions remain in the north west of the county due to snow and ice this morning with motorists being urged to avoid non-essential travel.
“A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice in Derbyshire this morning and the possibility of further snow in the High Peak area this afternoon.
“High winds are also causing snow to drift across roads.
“Please take extra care if travelling.
“Our gritting crews have been out overnight treating primary and secondary routes where possible and will begin clearing drifting snow from closed roads this morning.”
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “The simple advice is, unless you absolutely have to travel, then simply stay at home.”