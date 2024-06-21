Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mountain Rescue were called after a group of walkers found an unconscious person in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend to reports of a collapsed and unconscious walker in the area of Nether Tor on Kinder Scout. The incident happened not long before 8 pm yesterday (June 20).

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “A separate passing group of walkers had come across the casualty and raised the alarm – incredibly fortunate considering the time of day.”

The team deployed from Edale village, climbing up the Nab towards the top of Golden Clough and arrived on scene at roughly the same time as Helimed 98.

Mountain Rescue were called after a group of walkers found an unconscious person in the Peak District. (Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team)

The walker had fortunately recovered slightly and was able, with assistance, to be transferred to the waiting helicopter for a direct flight to Northern General Hospital.