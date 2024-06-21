Unconscious walker found by group of hikers at popular Peak District beauty spot airlifted to hospital
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend to reports of a collapsed and unconscious walker in the area of Nether Tor on Kinder Scout. The incident happened not long before 8 pm yesterday (June 20).
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “A separate passing group of walkers had come across the casualty and raised the alarm – incredibly fortunate considering the time of day.”
The team deployed from Edale village, climbing up the Nab towards the top of Golden Clough and arrived on scene at roughly the same time as Helimed 98.
The walker had fortunately recovered slightly and was able, with assistance, to be transferred to the waiting helicopter for a direct flight to Northern General Hospital.
Team members were left with a very pleasant evening's walk back down off Kinder with the summer solstice sun settling in the distance, to repack and restock kit outside the Nags Head.
