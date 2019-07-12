Ugly eyesore at Buxton’s historic centre transformed

An ‘ugly eyesore’ next door to Buxton’s Crescent and Opera House has been transformed into a sensory garden and relaxation area.

The site of the old toilets on Water Street had been derelict - left with ugly exposed drains and cracked tiles - for 18 years.

However after being granted planning permission to develop the site Buxton Civic Association (BCA) set about seeing the grot spot turned into a ‘haven for bees, birds, butterflies and general wildlife’.

After raising more than £18,000 through donations the group have delivered a ‘sun trap’ sheltered from the wind with, seating and attractive paving with nine sq metres of turf and plants for touch and smell sensory stimulation.

Buxton Civic Association member Jon White, whose wife Diane designed the garden, said once plants were growing it would be a ‘habitat to attract wildlife - birds, bees and butterflies particularly’.

He said: “We’re really happy with it and it really works for people who are less mobile.

“The aim was to make it accessible for all and not just as a nod to disability - it was designed for people who have limited mobility and it really works.

“It really smartens the area up too - this was an ugly eyesore in the historic centre of Buxton but that neglected little corner is now really quite charming.”

Jon said the little park was a testament to the hard work of volunteer groups such as BCA, Friends of Buxton Station and the Town Team.

He added: “People don’t realise the difference little things we do make.”