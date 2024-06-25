Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Peak District charities will feature on a brand-new official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game. The chosen charities will get to star on two of the game’s Community Chest spaces.

"It's our way of thanking the public for getting behind the new and official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game so very enthusiastically," says John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the board under license from Hasbro, a toy and game company.

Earlier this month it was announced that the UK’s current tourist hotspot is getting its very own official version of the world’s most popular board game.

At the time, the public was invited to send in general suggestions for local landmarks - such as Chatsworth and the Heights of Abraham – to feature in the game. Polls close later this week. Now two charities will be featured too.

Mr Monopoly in Bakewell.

For charities to qualify for this opportunity and be in the running to be selected, the charities have to Peaks linked, as well as be official. The public can nominate charities and charities can nominate themselves.

Mr Keen-Tomlinson adds: "We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations, and, as our way of a thank you, two local charities will now get to star in the game.

“We feel that the charities getting to feature on all of the board’s Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect of these unique MONOPOLY features.”

Over the last 30 years, Winning Moves UK has produced official versions of MONOPOLY featuring locations across the world, many in niche places from Palm Beach to Phuket. .

In this new game, 30+ Peak District landmarks and favourites will be showcased on the board, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic MONOPOLY original.

The tokens are being customised too, with the original MONOPOLY counters like the Scottie dog and boot getting the boot. In their place a miniature Bakewell tart looks a shoo in, with a pair of walking boots likely to feature instead of the old boot.