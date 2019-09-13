Two men died after car and lorry crash in New Mills

Police officers who are investigating a fatal crash in New Mills are looking for witnesses to the incident.

The police were called to reports that a blue Skoda Fabia had been in a crash with a lorry on Buxton Road, New Mills, at 4.10pm yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

An 86-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and an 82-year-old man died after having been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the Skoda, an 89-year-old man, was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, along with an 84-year-old female passenger who is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry, a 24-year-old man, was spoken to at the scene and there have been no arrests in connection to the collision.

The families of each of the people involved have been contacted.

Police officers from the force’s collision investigation unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

In particular the police would like to speak to any drivers who may have dashcam footage that shows the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference number 19*487856 in any correspondence:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.