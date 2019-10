Two men have been charged with with GBH with intent, and a total of three firearms offences after an incident in Buxton yesterday (October 4).

Derbyshire Police were called at 12.30am yesterday morning (Friday, October 4) to reports of an assault in Midland Terrace, Buxton.

“At the scene a man was found with serious, but not life-threatening or changing injuries," said a spokesperson for the force.

“Two other men were arrested at two other addresses in the town and an air pistol was located.