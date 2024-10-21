Two chances of seeing Northern Lights in night sky above Peak District National Park

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
Night sky watchers in the Peak District should keep a lookout for the return of the colourful Northern Lights this week.

There is a 13.33% chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis on Tuesday, October 22 and again on Thursday, November 7 in the Peak District National Park.

The possble return of the dazzling spectacular – which lit up skies across the county on October 10 – has been announced by UK holiday provider Independent Cottages.

Geomagnetic data over the past 30 years was analysed to find which dates of the year offer the best likelihood of spotting the Aurora Borealis. In analysing the publicly available data, Independent Cottages considered that the UK national parks were among the best places in the nation to see the phenomenon because of their minimal light pollution and remote locations.

The company has produced a Northern Lights Calculator giving Brits an insight into when they’re likely to see the phenomenon in National Parks across the country.

Peak District National Park

