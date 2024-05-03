Tributes to High Peak teenager who will be ‘forever 18’ - as fundraiser launched to help family cover funeral costs
Matthew Bettney died on Sunday April, 28 aged just 18.
His sister Lucy Bettney has started an online donation page to help the family cover the costs of his funeral.
She said: “We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and devastated that this has happened. It is unbearable.
“Matty, was the most beautiful, funny, kind, caring and compassionate teenager you would ever have come across.
“He always put other people before himself without fail.
“He was such a smiley and happy boy - he did everything in his power to make you laugh.”
Some of the money will be going to Mentell charity - a men’s mental health charity which provides a safe and confidential space, free from advice and judgement for men aged 18 and over.
Speaking on social media Lucy said: “My Matty Moo, thank you for being the best little brother a girl could ever ask for.
“You truly mean the absolute world to me, my absolute best friend, I will carry our bond in my heart for the rest of my life.
Rest in peace my gorgeous blonde haired blue eyed baby brother - forever 18.”
The current online donation is £4,000 and Lucy says she ‘genuinely cannot put into words’ how thankful the family are for people’s kindness.
Friends and family have been paying tribute to the teen.
One said ‘Matt, you will be forever missed’ another said ‘Matty will never be forgotten’ and another described him as ‘such a lovely young lad’.
On Saturday May, 4 friends and family of Matty are invited to take part in a balloon launch in his memory.
The launch will be happening at 4.30pm on the Rec in New Mills and then there will be drinks afterwards.
Matty loved bikes and cars and friends are asked to come with and ‘make some noise for our boy so he can hear us in heaven’.
The family will be using biodegradable balloons in the shape of doves to not harm the environment.
Donations to the online fundraiser can be made via www.gofundme.com/f/matthew-bettney