Tributes paid to well known Tideswell author Trevor Hall

The family of a well-known Tideswell man have paid tribute to him after he died last week at the age of 92.

Author and former soldier Trevor Hall sadly passed away on Wednesday July 17.

He was a familiar face around the village where he was a postman for 39 years and an active member of the Tideswell branch of the Royal British Legion.

“He was a great gardener and a regular prize-winner at local and regional shows,” said his brother Pete.

Trevor, who was blind and disabled, was also known for his work as an author and was dictating his latest book just days before he died.

He published his first book in the mid-90s and continued to publish them despite his disabilities.

At the time of his death, he was working on a new book called Khaki and Two Shades of Blue - which will be published in the autumn, with sales going to charity.

Peter said: “Trevor’s sense of humour was well-known if not notorious.

“He didn’t tell jokes, his humour was more practical he could always see the funny side of a situation and was quick to expose it.

“He leaves us with a great sadness but with loving memories and a fine legacy.”

Born in February 1927, he was the fourth of six children to Emily and Cecil Hall from Townhead in Tideswell.

Trevor served in Palestine during the British Mandate and the Arab and Israeli conflict in the 1940s before returning to Tideswell where he became a postman.

He married Stella and the couple had two children, John and Lorena.