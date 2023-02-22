Doris Turck, the lifelong companion of Reverend Betty Packham, Blythe House Hospicecare’s founder, died peacefully on Friday February, 10, aged 88.

Doris was a devoted volunteer at Blythe House since its inception in 1989, from its humble beginnings at 137 Manchester Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith, to the purpose-built facility at Eccles Fold and outreach community work of the present day.

Tim Mourne, chairman of the board of trustees, said: "Staff and volunteers at the hospice are deeply saddened to hear the news of Doris’ death.

“Doris was by Betty’s side as she founded Blythe House in memory of Stan Blythe, a local resident who bequeathed £1,000 in his will.

“Doris played an integral role in helping to establish the hospice and support local patients, many of whom would remember her from their visits to the hospice and the Living Well Service.”

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust provide free care to people across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire, who are affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.

Tim added: “Doris continued to be involved until her death as a committed volunteer and proud advocate of the hospice’s work.

“We will miss Doris’ kind nature, wit and funny disposition – our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”